Bonding A Welcomed Arrival For Tink Larson Grandstand Construction

Included at the last minute of the special session, Tink Larson Field will receive bonding dollars to help with reconstruction.

After the loss of a Waseca staple in April 2016, residents have been awaiting the return of baseball at the finished Tink Larson Grandstand.

While temporary stands are currently in place, reconstruction is getting some help from the state to move the project forward.

Waseca City Manager Danny Lenz said, "Very significant amount, so originally we had about $1.8 million dollar project budget. This puts us with hopefully insurance money and fundraising a little over $1.9."

Waseca is slated to receive about $375,000 in bonding funds, but that has the city putting the project on hold momentarily while they work with the Department of Employment and Economic Development to secure the funding.

Tink Larson Field Campaign Duane Rathmann said, "The bonding money was a big boost, right at the end when we were actually looking at some final bids that came in high, and we were contemplating making some fairly substantial cuts, and this allows us hopefully to make maybe some minor cuts, no cuts at all."

The city expects that one of the requirements of the bonding will be prevailing wages.

Lenz said, "Increases the amount we have to pay for local contractors or contractors to do the project, so we already bid out the project, but because of that requirement, we're likely going to re–go out for bid."

The requirement is expected to raise the cost of the project some but will be covered by the bonding.

The hope is to have the bids awarded this summer with construction later this year.

Rathmann said, "Probably later this fall is our hope, as long as things go with the tentative timeline we're working on right now. Just talked with the Minnesota Twins this morning, we're looking at a groundbreaking in August."

The city is looking to award as many bids as possible to local companies.

Construction will stretch into spring next year.

We did reach out to the field's namesake Tink Larson, but he's currently recuperating at a Mason City hospital following a motorcycle accident.

To donate to the Tink Larson Field Campaign: http://www.tlfcampaign.com/

