TIF And Stormwater At Play In South Mankato Development

The city of Mankato is looking at a new development next to Rosa Parks Elementary, a 60 unit affordable housing apartment complex.



The project, tentatively being called Rosa Place, will utilize a unique mix government programs and exemptions, starting with the fact that half of the property will be donated to the city to be used as a stormwater retention pond - fitting given the high amount of development in the area, and high amount of recent rain.

They're also looking at tax increment financing.

The developers are a group that specializes in workforce housing, used to navigating lower rents and the grants available.



With the greenlight from the city, developers now await approval of other grants expected around October, expect to break ground on the project in May of next year, and open their doors to tenants in February of 2019.