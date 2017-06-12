Tigers Gearing Up For State Tournament

For the first time since 2015 the Marshall Tigers are back in the state baseball tournament.

"I'm so excited for it, I went there when I was a sophomore, and it was the greatest time of my life, so I'm looking forward to it," said Dylan Criquet-Danielson, Marshall senior.

"It's an amazing feeling, we knew we wanted to get back, and it's indescribable," said Mason Penske, Marshall senior.

That was back when the Tigers were still part of Class AA and after missing out on a state appearance last year the team is returning to the tourney with a senior heavy squad.

"We started a lot of juniors last year, and we learned through some tough times. And they played a lot of legion baseball over the summer time, and it prepared them for this moment. They learned from it, they got better, and they worked every practice, so I couldn't be happier than this group right here," said Chace Pollock, Marshall head coach.

"We're definitely all experienced, we've all been in the situation before so it's nice to have an older group, and be rewarded for our hard work," said Penske.

"I think we have a lot of heart on this team, we have a lot of seniors and we want to win, we'll come in hot, we'll be hitting really good and hopefully our pitching will be spot on," said Criquet-Danielson.

The 18–6 Tigers hit the diamond this Thursday at 12:30 at the University of Minnesota's Siebert Field against the Red Wing Wingers.

We'll have highlights of that contest right here on KEYC News 12.