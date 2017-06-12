ML/GHEC/Truman Ready For First Ever State Tournament

In MLGHECT's sixth season as the Jaguars co–op the team is setting its sights on winning a state championship.

"This is one of the toughest sections, it's like you almost play the state tournament to get to it, and we need to represent 2A well, and go up there, and see if we can get two more wins," said Derek Shoen, MLGHECT junior.

"They keep saying that our section is one of the toughest ones in single A, and we believe that this game didn't mean anything unless we go to state and keep winning there. We can't stop now, can't relax at all, have to keep working hard," said Ethan Hurn, MLGHECT senior.

The Jags moved through the section tournament without a loss improving to 21–4 on the season.

And MLGHECT's had all this success with just three seniors leading the way.

"They've been with me since they were in seventh grade. They put in a lot of time, and a lot of work, and they've done a great job being role models," said Scott Chirpich, MLGHECT head coach.

"It's a good way to go out, I mean I don't want to be done now, we want to win it all, so I can't ask for a better way to end my season I guess," said Hurn.

The Jags keys to success have been strong pitching and timely hitting.

"Everyone knows their role, I mean it doesn't matter if we have to use the squeeze play, or sacrifice fly. Everyone knows what they're supposed to do and what's expected of them, and they're doing their job to the best they can," said Shoen.

Despite coming from a few different schools, the players have come together to earn a three seed at this year's state tournament.

"We come from three schools, and everyone just has that family mentality going again, we're all playing for each other. Coach told us we have to play for the three seniors to let them play as long as they can this summer. They're hard working kids, and I mean I'd lay down my life for every one of those guys. They're just the best," said Shoen.

The Jags quest for a title starts Thursday at 5:30 in the afternoon at the Mini Met in Jordan against Wabasha–Kellogg.

We'll have highlights of that contest right here on KEYC News 12.