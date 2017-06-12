Car Vs. Building Crash Rattles Apartments

A car vs. building crash is under investigation Monday night.



Residents tell us the crash was enough to rattle the building. It happened around 7:15 Monday night at the apartment building at 100 Dublin Court in Mankato.

Police say a 56-year-old woman was behind the wheel when her vehicle ran into a brick wall of the ground level parking area of the building.

The woman was taken to MCHS Mankato for evaluation. She suffered minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

