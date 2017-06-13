Mankato Man Charged In Undercover Prostitution Sting

A 22-year-old Mankato man is charged in an undercover prostitution sting by local officials.

The operation, conducted by the Mankato Department of Public Safety, New Ulm Police Department and Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office back in May led to the arrest of 8 individuals.

According to the criminal complaint, Rashad Jamal Khan, of Mankato, responded to an Backpage.com ad, and allegedly agreed to pay $100 for sex at a local hotel.

Khan is charged with one count of prostitution.

His first court appearance is July 6.