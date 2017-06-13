Mankato Man Charged With Stealing Taxi Cab

A Mankato man is charged after stealing a taxi from a parking ramp.

The vehicle was reported stolen April 4 just after 8:15 a.m.

According to court documents, the victim told police the taxi vehicle was unlocked with the keys inside it when it was stolen from the Civic Center ramp in Mankato earlier that morning.

The vehicle was found on Highway 14 outside of Nicollet County.

Authorities later arrested 28-year-old Aaron David Nemoyer, of Mankato, after matching his description to the surveillance footage.

The criminal complaint says Nemoyer’s information for court was returned to the Court Administrator’s office as undeliverable, and a warrant is requested to compel his appearance.

He is charged with one count of theft.