Mankato Man Charged With Stealing Taxi Cab

A prostitution sting leads to the arrest of three men in Redwood County on Friday, June 9, including the Walnut Grove Police Chief.
Jason Ruehling was put on paid administrative leave May 31st. Charges filed June 9th.
A 57–year–old Le Sueur man has died from injuries suffered in an accident in Scott County.
The Le Sueur Police Department is reminding homeowners about the requirements for door-to-door-solicitations.
Police say a 56-year-old woman was behind the wheel when her vehicle ran into a brick wall of the ground level parking area of the building.
A federal lawsuit has been filed against the two Minneapolis police officers involved in the shooting death of Jamar Clark.
The city of Mankato is looking at a new development next to Rosa Parks Elementary, a 60 unit affordable housing apartment complex
