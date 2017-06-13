Redwood Falls Man Turns Self In to Police After Alleged Kidnapping

A 26-year-old Redwood Falls man turns himself in to police in connection with an assault and alleged kidnapping of a child.

The Redwood Falls Police Department responded to a domestic assault at 109 East Wyoming Street last Friday around 9 p.m.

When officers arrived, the female victim told police the suspect 26-year-old Jeffrey Stockton Jr, of Redwood Falls, was inside the home with their two-year-old daughter.

When officers went inside to speak with him, he and the child were no longer there.

Police say the child was safely returned to a family member during early the next morning.

After returning the child Stockton turned himself in to police. He appeared in court yesterday on charges of domestic assault and fifth degree assault.