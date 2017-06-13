Redwood Falls Man Turns Self In to Police After Alleged Kidnapping

A 22-year-old Mankato man is charged in an undercover prostitution sting by local officials.
A prostitution sting leads to the arrest of three men in Redwood County on Friday, June 9, including the Walnut Grove Police Chief.
A Mankato man is charged after stealing a taxi from a parking ramp.
Police say a 56-year-old woman was behind the wheel when her vehicle ran into a brick wall of the ground level parking area of the building.
A 57–year–old Le Sueur man has died from injuries suffered in an accident in Scott County.
Jason Ruehling was put on paid administrative leave May 31st. Charges filed June 9th.
The city of Mankato is looking at a new development next to Rosa Parks Elementary, a 60 unit affordable housing apartment complex
The Le Sueur Police Department is reminding homeowners about the requirements for door-to-door-solicitations.
