Bar Destroyed In Morrison County's Sobieski

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Four people escaped injury when fire destroyed a longtime bar in a small Morrison County community. 
    Part of Herbie's Bar in Sobieski was already engulfed in flames when firefighters arrive Monday shortly before 7 p.m. About 70 firefighters from at least five area departments responded. The four inside the bar when the fire started quickly escaped. 
The bar is a total loss. Sobieski is about 5 miles southwest of Little Falls. 