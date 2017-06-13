Bar Destroyed In Morrison County's Sobieski

Four people escaped injury when fire destroyed a longtime bar in a small Morrison County community.

Part of Herbie's Bar in Sobieski was already engulfed in flames when firefighters arrive Monday shortly before 7 p.m. About 70 firefighters from at least five area departments responded. The four inside the bar when the fire started quickly escaped.

The bar is a total loss. Sobieski is about 5 miles southwest of Little Falls.