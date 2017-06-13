Fargo Officer Arrested For Possible Domestic Assault

A Fargo police officer has been arrested on a possible domestic assault charge.

Police Chief Dave Todd says Officer Jeremiah Ferris was arrested Tuesday in Moorhead, Minnesota. Ferris is a K9 officer and has been placed on leave.

Todd issued an apology to the victim and to Moorhead police, whose officers made the arrest. The chief says he will try to get the officer the help he needs. No specific details of the alleged assault were immediately released.