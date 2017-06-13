MIDDAY EXPERT: Workouts To Boost Your Metabolism

Jon Jamieson, Owner of JP Fitness, joined KEYC News 12 this Midday with some tips on workouts to boost your metabolism. Jon said when trying to boost metabolism, heart rate is crucial. He says it's important that your heart rate isn't too fast, and that can be determined by using a heart rate monitor. He said circuit training is one of the best ways to get that metabolism up, as well as making an active lifestyle a habit.