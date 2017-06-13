Minnesota Commerce Department Offers Advice For Storm Clean-Up

For those who may be picking up debris from Monday's storms, and those in the line of severe weather for tonight, The Minnesota Commerce Department has some advice on clean-up.

Monday's storms blasted through southern Minnesota, with some towns like Waseca, seeing winds up to 60 miles per hour. That left behind numerous tree branches, some causing damage to homes.

When cleaning up, the Commerce Department says it's important to first contact your insurance company to start the claims process. Then, make temporary repairs to prevent further damage for the time being.

Experts say you'll also want to take video or photos of the damage to keep on file, and don't throw out any damaged items until it's been inspected by the adjuster.

When it comes to choosing a contractor to repair your home, the department says it's best to avoid storm chaser contractors from out of town who go door to door, and always insist on detailed and written estimates for repairs.