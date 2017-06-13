Minnesota Commerce Department Offers Advice For Storm Clean-Up

A 22-year-old Mankato man is charged in an undercover prostitution sting by local officials.
A 22-year-old Mankato man is charged in an undercover prostitution sting by local officials.
A Mankato man is charged after stealing a taxi from a parking ramp.
A Mankato man is charged after stealing a taxi from a parking ramp.
A prostitution sting leads to the arrest of three men in Redwood County on Friday, June 9, including the Walnut Grove Police Chief.
A prostitution sting leads to the arrest of three men in Redwood County on Friday, June 9, including the Walnut Grove Police Chief.
Police say a 56-year-old woman was behind the wheel when her vehicle ran into a brick wall of the ground level parking area of the building.
Police say a 56-year-old woman was behind the wheel when her vehicle ran into a brick wall of the ground level parking area of the building.
Jason Ruehling was put on paid administrative leave May 31st. Charges filed June 9th.
Jason Ruehling was put on paid administrative leave May 31st. Charges filed June 9th.
A 26-year-old Redwood Falls man turns himself in to police in connection with an assault and alleged kidnapping of a child.
A 26-year-old Redwood Falls man turns himself in to police in connection with an assault and alleged kidnapping of a child.
A 57–year–old Le Sueur man has died from injuries suffered in an accident in Scott County.
A 57–year–old Le Sueur man has died from injuries suffered in an accident in Scott County.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.