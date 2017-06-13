Hy-Vee Donates $1,000 to Community Garden on Good Counsel Hill

Hy-Vee awarded the Center for Earth Spirituality and Rural Ministry organization a $1,000 donation through the One Step Garden Grant.

The grant will go toward purchasing supplies in order to help children learn how to plant and be able to maintain a garden. The organization says there are 180 plots within the community garden. Executive Director Laura Peterson said, "Yeah, well I think programs like the One Step Grant are incredibly important in developing more of what we have as a community here at good counsel in the sense that we can provide more programming for gardeners, not just for the kids. We do have a kids peace garden where kids can come and learn and actually play in the dirt and be able to watch things grow." The group is looking to add more plots next year for anyone who wants to utilize their green thumb.