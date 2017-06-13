IIHS Looks at Headlight Safety for Mid-Size SUV's

The insurance institute for highway safety tested 37 mid-size SUV's. Only two, the Volvo XC60 and Hyundai Santa Fe received a "good" rating.

Matthew Brumbelow, a researcher at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says, "There are about 11 more than have acceptable headlight ratings and all the rest are marginal or poor."

Here's a comparison between the Volvo XC60, which scored "good," versus the Kia Sorento with a poor rating.

The driver of the Sorento can't see a person on the roadway just 100 feet ahead nor a pair of deer 200 feet away. Compared to the Volvo XC60 in which both are clearly visible.

"I need adequate visibility if I'm going to see an obstacle or pedestrian and come to a stop in time," says Brumbelow.

The Institute has a simple solution for owners of vehicles that aren't among the best performers: high beams.

"To get that best visibility, we're really encouraging people even in the poor performing vehicle to use their high beams as much as they can," says Brumbelow.

Another problem: glare.

Researchers found a striking difference even between similar models.

Here is the glare produced by Hyundai Santa Fe Sport on the left with a poor rating, compared to the Hyundai Santa Fe on the right with a good rating.

The institute started testing vehicle headlights last year and says auto makers are listening to the findings.

Brumbelow says, "We see promising signs of improvement, but we know that there is a lot more to come."

Car companies are now redesigning headlights for vehicles that will hit the road in the years to come.

Here are the IIHS 2007 Midsize SUV headlight ratings

(Best available headlight system for each model)

G=Good, A=Acceptable, M=Marginal, P=Poor

Luxury SUVs Volvo XC60 (G) Volvo XC60 (G) Acura RDX (A) BMW X5 (A) Buick Envision (A) Infiniti QX70 (A) Lexus NX (A) Lexus RX (A) Mercedes-Benz GLE (A) Audi Q5 (2018) (M) BMW X3 (M) Cadillac XT5 (M) Infiniti QX50 (M) Lincoln MKT (M) Volvo XC90 (M) Infiniti QX60 (P) Lincoln MKC (P) Lincoln MKX (P) Nonluxury SUVs Hyundai Santa Fe (G) Honda Pilot (A) Jeep Cherokee (A) Jeep Grand Cherokee (A) Toyota Highlander (A) Chevrolet Equinox (2018) (M) Dodge Durango (M) Ford Flex (M) GMC Acadia (M) Nissan Murano (M) Nissan Pathfinder (M) Dodge Journey (P) Ford Edge (P) Ford Explorer (P) GMC Terrain (P) Hyundai Santa Fe Sport (P) Jeep Wrangler (P) Kia Sorento (P) Toyota 4Runner (P)

--KEYC News 12