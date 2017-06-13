KEYC - THRIVE: International Men's Health Awareness Week

THRIVE: International Men's Health Awareness Week

By Brittany Kemmerer, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
MANKATO , MINN. -

Men's health week is the perfect time to take action to be healthy, safe and encourage men and boys in your life to make their health a priority.

Mankato Clinic Family Practice Dr. Collin Weerts says, "It's pretty common for men to come in because their wives make them. That is a pretty routine thing."

Annual checkups are important even if you don't feel like anything is wrong.

Dr. Weerts says, "There have been many of times where I have people who feel totally fine who have found out they have colon cancer and had caught it early enough that it really took minimal intervention to do anything about it."

Especially as men age...

Weerts says, "As you get older I tell people it's kind of like changing the oil in your car. You just got to come in and make sure we are doing the preventative maintenance. Especially when you're 50 and above certainly every single year."

While paying a visit to the doctor is important, practicing a healthy lifestyle is a key factor for staying healthy.

Dr. Weerts says, "The big thing for men in general is one is they are still staying active, and exercising, and eating right. Really that is what is going to keep you out of trouble long term in life. It's the easiest thing and it's really the cheapest thing you can do for your health."

  THRIVE: International Men's Health Awareness Week

