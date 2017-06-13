Exploring Color Exhibit Grand Opening

A new one–of–a–kind exhibit opens today at the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota.

The Exploring Color Exhibit is fully developed, designed and fabricated by the Children's Museum staff.

The exhibit is engaging, vibrant and encourages visitors to use their senses to explore color.

Changing every day, visitors create something new depending on how they interact with it.

Development Director, Laura Stevens says, "It's starting out white and there's six different stations or areas in it, all about different sensory things; smelling, emotions, tactile or touch and so the kids and visitors can add color in a variety of different areas and then in about 6–6 weeks the whole exhibit will turn over to brown and it'll be a little different activities and then another 6–8 weeks it will turn over to green."

The Exploring Color Exhibit will be available until September.

--KEYC News 12