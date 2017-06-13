MSU Hosts 3rd Annual STEM Camp

Minnesota State University, Mankato hosts third annual Girls Explore STEAM summer camp.

The camp is a unique opportunity for girls in grades 6 through 8 to get excited about STEAM, which stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics... with hands–on projects.

The girls will explore different studies ranging from astronomy, physics, microbiology, nanotechnology and engineering, to regenerative medicine and computer information science.

Women's Center Assistant Director, Renee Turgeon says, "Women are still really underrepresented in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Both in industry in actual jobs and also in college still so we still see majority male classrooms and majority male workforces so we just wanted to kind of provide a space to both celebrate women's achievements and interests in these fields and also to kind of spark new interests."

The main project for the week is creating a prosthetic leg.

The camp is led by faculty staff and is held from 8:30 in the morning until 4:30pm every day this week.

--KEYC News 12