Counties Deciding On Role In The Buffer Law

Minnesota counties have until the end of the month to decide on jurisdiction for enforcement of the 2015 buffer law.

The Blue Earth County Board discussed whether compliance will be handled by the Board of Water and Soil Resources or by the local Soil and Water Conservation District at a work session this morning.

If the board elects local jurisdiction, Blue Earth County could receive about $280,000 from the state to cover some of the costs including staffing and drafting a county specific ordinance that sets penalties.

Blue Earth County Director of Taxpayer Services Michael Stalberger said, "What the state really suggested is that we start out with much more of an outreach and collaborative approach where'd we actually work with those folks to get them to be compliant before we'd issue penalties and so that could involve a period of time where as long as that's property's making proactive approaches to getting that buffer in place that they do not actually have a penalty."

BWSR needs counties' decision by June 28.

If the county decides on local jurisdiction, the ordinance would need to be approved by BWSR.

Stalberger said, "We got some guidelines from the state of Minnesota in terms of what any sort of enforcement or plans would look like in that regard. What it really starts out with is notification to make sure that property owner understands what's expected of them with those timelines and what they need to do to be compliant."

The board will vote on the issue at their next meeting on June 27.

BWSR is seeking to have counties handle jurisdiction.

Stalberger said, "There's a couple reasons for that. We do know our taxpayers and landowners better. We also know the environment that we're working in better than BWSR, so we know what are the right things to do to protect that resource, be it the farmland or be it our water quality. And it's also a staffing issue for BWSR."

It's estimated local compliance is at 80 percent along public waters and ditches.

The first deadline is November 1, 2017 on public waters, but that could be delayed up to eight months with a waiver.

Public ditches are November 1, 2018.

--KEYC News 12

?