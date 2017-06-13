A.G. Jeff Sessions Testifies On Capitol Hill

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said, "A fresh start at the FBI would probably be the best thing."

Attorney General Jeff Sessions repeatedly defended his decision to recommend the president fire FBI Director James Comey - despite the fact that he had recused himself from being involved in the Russia investigation. But his refusal to answer some questions frustrated some senators.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, (D) California, said, "Did you ever discuss Director Comey's FBI handling of the Russia investigation with the president or anyone else?"

Sessions said, "Senator Feinstein, that would call for a communication between the Attorney General and the president and I'm not able to answer that at this time."

Sen. Martin Heinrich, (D) New Mexico, said, "You're not answering questions, you're impeding this investigation."

And he admitted to possibly having a brief encounter with the Russian ambassador at the Mayflower Hotel on April 27.

Sessions said, "I could say that I possibly had a meeting but I still do not recall it."

Attorney General Sessions' hearing comes after a friend of president trump's said the president is considering firing special counsel investigator Robert Mueller.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein reminded lawmakers that he - not the president - is the one with the power to fire Mueller.

Sen. Susan Collin, (R) Maine, said, "If President Trump ordered you to fire the Special Counsel, what would you do?"

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said, "Senator, I'm not going to follow any orders unless I believe those are lawful and appropriate orders."

Sessions says he is confident in Mr. Mueller's ability to independently conduct the investigation.

White House Senior Adviser, and President Trump's son-in-law, is still negotiating the date and timing of his appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Michael Cohen, President Trump's personal lawyer, will testify before the House Intelligence Committee on September 5.