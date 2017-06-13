Burglary Suspects Sentenced in Fatal Madelia Confrontation

Two area teens are sentenced in connection with a Madelia burglary that led to the death of another suspect back in January.

Kyle Thomas Nason and Cornelius Ayers Jr. both pleaded to one count of 2nd degree burglary last month.

They were two of three teens fired upon by 65–year–old David Pettersen as they fled his property in a vehicle during a home invasion.

A third teen, 19–year–old Nicolas Embertson, died from his injuries.

Pettersen was charged with manslaughter but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge to avoid risking a trial.

Both Nason and Ayers received five years' probation; if they complete probation, the charge will become a misdemeanor on their records.

Both did get some jail time; Nason will serve 45 days in jail, while Ayers will serve 15.