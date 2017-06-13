Farm Forward: You're Probably Using Too Much Fertilizer

The application of fertilizer is far more simple than the process behind how it works.

Put down the manure or anhydrous in fall or spring, and let the chemical process and plant biology do the rest.

But researchers at the University of Minnesota have found that the plant biology is geared differently than current fertilizing practice.



"Corn doesn't take up most of its nitrogen early in the season. It only takes up about 10% until the corn is about knee high, at the v6 growth stage. From that point on, it's taking up the vast majority of its nitrogen," U of M researcher Jeff Vetsch said.

That means that when nitrogen from fertilizer is most readily available, the plant doesn't really need it. Meaning a lot of it runs off.

An easy rule - fall application is basically a waste.

"It's not really recommended in our region. In two different studies, one we just completed here at the southern research and outreach center, we found that fall urea produced lower corn yields and resulted in 38% more nitrogen loss through tile drainage. In another study we found that fall urea had poorer yields than spring applications in two of six locations and averaged over all six locations," Vetsch said.

A lot of the concern around nitrogen uptake is environmental. If the plant doesn't use it, it ends up in lakes and rivers, causing problems.

Which brings us to another point. Research has found that farmers may actually be using too much, not only from an environmental perspective, but profits as well.

"The question I'd like to see more is what rates should I apply. We have a system called the corn nitrogen n-rate calculator. We'd love to see growers look at that, compare it to the rates they're applying and recognize that the corn n-rate calculator is designed for them to maximize profit, not maximize yield," Vetsch said.

