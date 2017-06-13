Inclusive Playground Dream Becoming Reality

Next to Fallenstein Field in North Mankato, the vision is to build an all–inclusive playground where kids and kids at heart of all abilities will be able to play.

While it looks more like waterfront property now, this lot next to Caswell Park will soon be home to the Mankato area's all–inclusive Fallenstein playground.

Within the last week, the project has gotten a boost from not just one but two grants from national organizations.

Miracle League of North Mankato board member Wilbur Neushwander-Frink said, "It just really keeps the momentum going. We're well over halfway there, and we're so hopeful that we can put this together, sooner, rather than later."

The Mankato Downtown Kiwanis Club in partnership with the Miracle League of North Mankato and other organizations learned they received $25,000 worth of playground equipment from the Kiwanis International and Landscape Structures' Legacy of Play Contest.

And the selection of the Fallenstein Playground depended heavily on the community showing their support.

Neushwander-Frink said, "Right before Memorial Day, we were sitting in 12th place with this Facebook voting contest and so with our Kiwanis Club and the Kiwanis Holiday Lights and lots of other groups we had this incredible push over Memorial Day that pulled us from 12th place to 4th place."

The project is also receiving more than $15,000 from the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation to go toward a piece of equipment.

The two awards are helping the project close in on their $600,000 fundraising goal now well over the 50 percent there.

Executive Director for the Miracle League of North Mankato Eric Sletten said, "It's so exciting that we've made it this far. When Wilbur and I went up for our playground tour two years ago, it was just kind of a pipe dream and to see where we've come in such a short period of time has just been absolutely amazing."

Even though the hope was to build the playground this summer, the timeline has been pushed back to next spring.

To learn more or donate: http://www.fallensteinplayground.com/

