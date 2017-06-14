Jurors Back For Day 3 Of Deliberations In Castile Trial

A 22-year-old Mankato man is charged in an undercover prostitution sting by local officials.
A 22-year-old Mankato man is charged in an undercover prostitution sting by local officials.
Minnesota counties have until the end of the month to decide on jurisdiction for enforcement of the 2015 buffer law.
Minnesota counties have until the end of the month to decide on jurisdiction for enforcement of the 2015 buffer law.
Next to Fallenstein Field in North Mankato, the vision is to build an all–inclusive playground where kids and kids at heart of all abilities will be able to play.
Next to Fallenstein Field in North Mankato, the vision is to build an all–inclusive playground where kids and kids at heart of all abilities will be able to play.
A Mankato man is charged after stealing a taxi from a parking ramp.
A Mankato man is charged after stealing a taxi from a parking ramp.
Kyle Thomas Nason and Cornelius Ayers Jr. both pleaded to one count of 2nd degree burglary last month.
Kyle Thomas Nason and Cornelius Ayers Jr. both pleaded to one count of 2nd degree burglary last month.
Researchers are trying to pinpoint exactly how much nitrogen crops need, and when is the best time to put it down
Researchers are trying to pinpoint exactly how much nitrogen crops need, and when is the best time to put it down