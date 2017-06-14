Powerful Storms Hit Western Minnesota, Eastern North Dakota

Powerful storms knocked down utility lines and trees in western Minnesota and eastern North Dakota leaving thousands of people without power.

The storms Tuesday night and Wednesday morning closed a portion of Highway 3 in Farmington because of downed power lines and left 23,000 Xcel customers without service in Minnesota. About 3,000 customers around Fargo and West Fargo were without power. A large power transmission tower in Fargo sustained damage. Toppled trees and branches caused damage to homes and parked vehicles. At least 11 Dakota Valley Electric power poles were snapped north of Fairmount, North Dakota.

Weather spotters and others reported seeing tornadoes, but there was no immediate word of a touchdown.

The Minnesota State Patrol says strong winds knocked over four semis on Interstate 94 between Evansville and Rothsay.