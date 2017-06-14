KEYC - Authorities Investigate Death Of Child At Osseo Business

Authorities Investigate Death Of Child At Osseo Business

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Authorities are investigating the death of a child in Osseo. 
    Hennepin County officials say the death happened Tuesday night at a roofing and siding company. The age of the child was not released. 
    Osseo police and firefighters were called to Spotless and Seamless Exteriors shortly after 8 p.m. The child was pronounced dead at the scene. 