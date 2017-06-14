Minnesota Reps. Tim Walz, Erik Paulsen On Congressional Baseball Team Roster

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot this morning at a congressional baseball practice, congressional officials say.

Rep. Mo Brooks, said several other people also were hit, including two law enforcement officers.

Texas Rep. Roger Williams says a member of his staff was shot at the baseball practice in Virginia where Rep. Steve Scalise was wounded.

In a statement Wednesday, Williams said that at about 7 a.m. this morning, a gunman arrived at the practice and opened fire. Williams said he was not shot but that a member of his staff was and is receiving medical attention.

Williams said the gunman has been detained.

Williams, who is one of the coaches, said the Republican baseball team holds its practice every morning at 6:30 a.m. at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, Virginia.

Both Minnesota Representative Tim Walz and Representative Erik Paulsen are listed on the 2017 roster. Walz's staff says he was not at practice at the time of the shooting. It's unclear whether or not Paulsen was there.

In a tweet, Tim Walz said “My prayers go out to the victims of the congressional baseball practice shooting. Thank you to Capitol Police for your heroism and service.”