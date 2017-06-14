Tru Shrimp Announces Construction To Produce Shrimp In Minnesota

Balaton–based Tru Shrimp announces four construction projects as the company looks to mass-raise and produce commercial shrimp in Minnesota.



The company has signed a letter of intent to build its first $50–million plus production facility in Luverne.

A letter of intent is also issued to construct their first shrimp hatchery in Marshall.

Tru Shrimp will also renovate a vacant USDA–approved processing facility in Marshall that could handle more than 8-million pounds of shrimp.

In Balaton, the company will also build a training facility next to their current headquarter's.

The renovation and construction of the training facility and hatchery are expected to start later this year.

Tru Shrimp is looking to break ground on the harbor in early 2018.

The company has been testing and raising shrimp in shallow water for the last few years, using a diet based on soybeans.

--KEYC News 12