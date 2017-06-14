Three Local Teens Competing For Miss Minnesota, Miss Minnesota Outstanding Teen

Three of Mankato's talented teens are competing this week for the titles of Miss Minnesota and Miss Minnesota's Outstanding Teen. If crowned they would move on to The Miss America pageant and The Miss America's Outstanding Teen Pageant.

Those competing are Taylor Sexton, a 2017 graduate of Mankato West, Lauren Senden, a student at Mankato East, and Emily Schumacher, a student at Mankato Loyola.

Preliminaries have started and will end this week with the crowning Fridayof the Teen and crowning Saturday of Miss Minnesota 2018.

The Pageant is being held at Eden Prairie High School.

Contestants are judged on scholastic achievement, talent, community achievement, interview, and lifestyle and fitness.