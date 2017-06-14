Police: Victim In NY Airport Road Crash Was From Minnesota

Authorities are investigating the death of a child in Osseo.
Minnesota counties have until the end of the month to decide on jurisdiction for enforcement of the 2015 buffer law.
Kyle Thomas Nason and Cornelius Ayers Jr. both pleaded to one count of 2nd degree burglary last month.
Next to Fallenstein Field in North Mankato, the vision is to build an all–inclusive playground where kids and kids at heart of all abilities will be able to play.
A 22-year-old Mankato man is charged in an undercover prostitution sting by local officials.
In MLGHECT's sixth season as the Jaguars co–op, the team is setting its sights on winning a state championship.
Researchers are trying to pinpoint exactly how much nitrogen crops need, and when is the best time to put it down
