The 4th Annual Cops And Bobbers

Area kids teamed up with local law–enforcement to do a little fishing this Morning.

Over 20 kids were practicing their angling skills at the fourth annual Cops and Bobbers event at Lions Park Wednesday.

Organizers say it's a great way for children and law–enforcement to interact and get to know each other.

"Our goal is to teach them a healthy outdoor activity at the same time building a relationship them so they feel comfortable speaking and talking with the police," said Police Officer Keith Mortensen.

"I heard one of the kids saying that this is the best experience of their life," said intern Jessica Goettl. "They're pretty young, but so fun seeing their reactions, it's really exciting. It's just a great opportunity get to know the sport of fishing. I think it's been great."

If you missed this morning's fishing action, no worries.

Cops and Bobbers will be going on every Wednesday from 9 till noon for most of the summer until August 9th. The cost is free.