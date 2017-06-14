MIDDAY EXPERT: Chiropractic Care Encouraged During Pregnancy

Dr. Deb Bobendrier, with Discover Chiropractic joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about pregnancy and chiropractic care. She says it's crucial to get chiropractic care during pregnancy because of the strain women's backs go through during the 9 months. She said it provides a variety of benefits, and there's no research to show that it would hurt the child. She said once the baby is born, the infant is also encouraged to undergo chiropractic care.