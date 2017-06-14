Mankato Teen Wants To Give Back With A Patriotic Picnic

A Mankato East High School Senior is trying to do his part in helping local veterans by hosting a picnic, but he still needs some help.

Meet Ethan Bastian. A 17–year–old high school senior at Mankato East High School.

After hearing a Vietnam Veteran speak at his school about his experiences, Ethan knew that he had to give back somehow. So he wants to throw a picnic to show gratitude and support for all military members.

"I thought it up and I was talking to some friends about it, but after he came and told us all about his stories and how things impacted him, we just decided to kick it into gear and made a Facebook page. Wounded Warrior Project Fundraiser, so we're just having a picnic to show our support and respect to military members, past, present, and future and their families," said Ethan Bastian.

The goal of this "patriotic picnic" is to raise $3000 for the Wounded Warrior Project, but there's a problem, he still needs a lot of help. Ethan is still looking for donations and items for a silent auction.

"People aren't really getting involved a lot. I've been trying to do it for like, a month now and we get very little attention from everybody," Bastian said.

It's no easy task to throw a picnic for American heroes. Ethan says that he would appreciate any kind of help that people can give.

"You can come to the picnic and we will have a donation table set up. We will be receiving donations we will also have a silent auction. All proceeds from the silent auction will be donated as well," said Bastian.

The picnic is planned for July 6th at Bray Park near Madison Lake from 1-7pm.

For more for information on the Military Support Picnic, we've posted a link HERE