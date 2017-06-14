The Latest: No Verdict After Morning Session By Castile Jury

There's no verdict yet in a Minnesota trial for a police officer charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a motorist.

The jury hearing the case has broken for lunch on their third day of deliberations.

Officer Jeronimo Yanez shot driver Philando Castile five times just seconds after Castile told him he was carrying a handgun. Yanez had pulled Castile's car over in a St. Paul suburb last July 6.

Yanez testified last week that Castile was pulling out his gun despite his commands and he feared for his life. Prosecutors question whether Yanez ever actually saw a gun and say he overreacted.