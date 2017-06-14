KEYC - UPS Shooting In San Francisco Leaves 4 Dead, Including Shooter

UPS Shooting In San Francisco Leaves 4 Dead, Including Shooter

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect
Authorities say a shooting at San Francisco UPS warehouse has killed three people as well as the shooter. 
    San Francisco police Sgt. Toney Chaplin says at a news conference that two others were wounded Wednesday. He says that the shooter shot himself, and police have not determined a motive.
  A man who lives across the street from a San Francisco UPS warehouse where a gunman opened fire says he heard seven or eight shots fired quickly and saw workers running.
    Raymond Deng, 30, a data scientist for a start-up company, said he looked out his apartment window Wednesday to see a group of UPS workers fleeing the building and shouting. 
    He says another group of about 10 workers assembled on the roof and held their hands up as police began to arrive.
    Deng says he ``saw police officers go up from the ramp and then storm the buildings.''