MN a Finalist to Host World's Fair

Minnesota is still in the running to host a World's Fair event in 2023 with a wellness theme.

Then-President Barack Obama endorsed Minnesota's bid shortly before leaving office. The general assembly of the group that oversees World Expos on Tuesday voted in Paris to make the U.S. bid one of three finalists for 2023.

The other finalists are Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Lodz, Poland.

A final decision will come at the general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions in November.

At World's Fairs, nations showcase the best of what they have to offer on a certain theme. Minnesota is vying for a smaller event called a "specialized expo" between the bigger expos held every five years.

-KEYC News 12