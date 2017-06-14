Rep. Tim Walz Reaction Following Shooting At Virginia Park

Authorities are investigating the death of a child in Osseo.
Three of Mankato's talented teens are competing this week for the titles of Miss Minnesota and Miss Minnesota's Outstanding Teen. If crowned they would move on to The Miss America pageant and The Miss America's Outstanding Teen Pageant.
Balaton–based Tru Shrimp announces four construction projects as the company looks to raise and produce commercial shrimp in Minnesota.
Kyle Thomas Nason and Cornelius Ayers Jr. both pleaded to one count of 2nd degree burglary last month.
Powerful storms knocked down utility lines and trees in western Minnesota and eastern North Dakota leaving thousands of people without power.
Next to Fallenstein Field in North Mankato, the vision is to build an all–inclusive playground where kids and kids at heart of all abilities will be able to play.
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot this morning at a congressional baseball practice, congressional officials say.
A 22-year-old Mankato man is charged in an undercover prostitution sting by local officials.
