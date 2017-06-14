Rep. Tim Walz Reaction Following Shooting At Virginia Park

Representatives Tim Walz and Erik Paulson both tweeted out prayers to victims and their families, as well as praising Capitol Police for their actions in stopping the shooter.

Neither of the two were at practice this morning during the shooting.

Rep. Walz says the softball game has been known as a special event that harkens back to a simpler time.

Minnesota Representative, Tim Walz says,"Members go out early in the morning and practice. While we are not that good it's taken seriously but in the spirit of fun and charity and to have this happen out there is just absolutely tragic."

The practices, as well as the event, are public knowledge.

Rep. Walz says, "People know and members some are more serious they go to every practice some because of their scheduling come and go but it's usually at the same time."

Congressman Walz recalls last year seeing minimal security measures on the Democratic side.

Rep. Walz says, "If you're a member in congress you have no security detail or anything or just when I'm home or here I'm just by myself and all of us were that way. They had one Capitol Hill police officer if I recall right that would come and sit at practice."

When asked what he's worried most about, Rep. Walz expressed concerns on the chilling effect it brings over separating members of congress from their neighbor.

Rep. Walz says, "That's not what's supposed to be there and I think you always think but you certainly can't live your life that way. These are the nightmare scenarios I know when my colleague and good friend Gabby Giffords was shot doing a congress on the corner, one of the things we did right away was schedule a congress on the corner to make sure there's a push back."

--KEYC News 12