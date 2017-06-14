Update: Shooter Opens Fire at Congressional Baseball Practice

Gunfire rang out at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia Wednesday morning. Four people were hit – including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana.... Who was shot in the hip.

Sen. Jeff Flake (R) Arizona said, "He dragged himself after he had been shot from near second base about 10 to 15 yards into the field."

Lawmakers practicing for the annual bipartisan charity game ran for cover....

Rep. Rodney Davis (R)–Illinois "You hear 'run he's got a gun' – you don't think about it, you just run."

Congressional police returned fire – killing the shooter, identified as 66-year-old James Hodgkinson of Illinois.

A congressman says the gunman approached him in the parking lot – and asked which political party was practicing.

Rep. Jeff Duncan said, "I responded that it was a republican team practicing and he proceeded to shoot republicans. Take that for what it's worth."

Investigators are still looking into the gunman's motives, but he posted anti–trump sentiments on his social media... And had volunteered for Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign.

Sen. Bernie Sanders I–VT said, "I am sickened by this despicable act."

Democrats practicing on a nearby field and stopped to pray when they heard what happened.

President trump called for unity.

President Trump said, "We are strongest when we are unified."

Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan said, "An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us."

Lawmakers say the game will go on tomorrow, as planned.

Rep. Mike Doyle/D–PA: "We're not gonna let incidents like this change our way of life or our routines."

Security measures are stepped up around the Capitol in response to the shooting.

Congressman Scalise was operated on. The hospital says he's in critical condition. Two Capitol police officers are among the wounded as well.