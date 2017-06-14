Inside The New Minnesota Security Hospital

DHS commissioner Emily Piper tours the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter, touting the passage of a bonding bill that will fully fund its expansion, and increase staffing.



The first stop was the old 800 block, which housed the most violent patients at MSH.

Cement bed frames and dented metal doors.

A hallway with no line of sight from the staff room.

Now that phase 2 of the funding was passed, the old building will be demolished to make way for new facilities, which have an emphasis on safety.



"The staff here have come to St. Paul so many times to explain to our colleagues the compelling need to rebuild this facility and the compelling need to have more staff here," Rep. Clark Johnson said.

The new facility will mirror this one, which was part of phase one of the funding.

Security counselors said that more natural light and open spaces keep the patients calm, which keeps them from becoming violent. Meaning they, their fellow patients, and staff, will be in a better position.



"I think the commitment the state made reflects that we protect the people that work for the state. I think that's critical," Sen. Nick Frentz said.

The DFLers also touted the economic impact of the new funding, as it will add 150 new positions at the Security Hospital, and be a boon for local construction companies.

On top of that, hospital officials said that full staffing would require an additional 200 positions on top of the 150 that will be added over the next two years.

-- KEYC News 12.