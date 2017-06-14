MSU's Rodning Drafted by Blue Jays

Springfield girls and Sleepy Eye United boys finish 3rd in the MSHSL Class A state golf tournament.

Mankato East sophomore, Carson Haley shot a 144 through two-rounds of action at the MSHSL Class AAA state golf tournament. The sophomore's score tied him for 2nd place, one shot behind Wayzata's Van Holmgren.