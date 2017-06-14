KEYC - MSU's Rodning Drafted by Blue Jays

On Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays selected MSU LHP Brody Rodning in the 13th-round of the MLB draft with the 399th overall pick. The Sibley East grad just wrapped up his junior season at Minnesota State University. The Southpaw helped the Mavericks claim their 10th NSIC regular season title and 5th conference tournament championship. Rodning finished his 3rd year with the Mavs 6-4 fanning 77 batters in 70-innings pitched.