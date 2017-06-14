KEYC - East's Haley Finishes 2nd in Class AAA

East's Haley Finishes 2nd in Class AAA

Mankato East sophomore, Carson Haley shot a 144 through two-rounds of action at the MSHSL Class AAA state golf tournament. The sophomore's score tied him for 2nd place, one shot behind Wayzata's Van Holmgren.