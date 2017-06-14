Springfield's Wersal Nabs State Golf Title

In the MSHSL Class A state golf tournament both the Springfield girls and the Sleepy Eye United boys finished 3rd as a team.

Springfield senior, Callie Wersal nabbed the state title shooting a 155 through two days.

Sleepy Eye United's Ben Laffen finished 4th individually and Caleb Christensen tied for 5th.

In boys Class AA action, LSH senior, Carson Stepka finished in a tie for 7th, while New Ulm was 7th as a team and Blue Earth Area was 8th.