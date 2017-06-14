Springfield's Wersal Nabs State Golf Title

Springfield girls and Sleepy Eye United boys finish 3rd in the MSHSL Class A state golf tournament.
Springfield girls and Sleepy Eye United boys finish 3rd in the MSHSL Class A state golf tournament.
Mankato East sophomore, Carson Haley shot a 144 through two-rounds of action at the MSHSL Class AAA state golf tournament. The sophomore's score tied him for 2nd place, one shot behind Wayzata's Van Holmgren.
Mankato East sophomore, Carson Haley shot a 144 through two-rounds of action at the MSHSL Class AAA state golf tournament. The sophomore's score tied him for 2nd place, one shot behind Wayzata's Van Holmgren.
The Toronto Blue Jays selected MSU LHP Brody Rodning in the 13th-round of the MLB draft with the 399th overall pick.
The Toronto Blue Jays selected MSU LHP Brody Rodning in the 13th-round of the MLB draft with the 399th overall pick.
For the first time since 2015 the Marshall Tigers are back in the state baseball tournament.
For the first time since 2015 the Marshall Tigers are back in the state baseball tournament.
In MLGHECT's sixth season as the Jaguars co–op, the team is setting its sights on winning a state championship.
In MLGHECT's sixth season as the Jaguars co–op, the team is setting its sights on winning a state championship.
4 Championships and several medals won on day two of the Minnesota state high school track and field meet.
4 Championships and several medals won on day two of the Minnesota state high school track and field meet.
Mankato gave up two runs in first inning, but Thunder Bay scores in last three innings to win at The Frank.
Mankato gave up two runs in first inning, but Thunder Bay scores in last three innings to win at The Frank.
Scarlets start thing off with a bang as the very first pitch Briggs Carlson lines a base hit to right to start the rally.
Scarlets start thing off with a bang as the very first pitch Briggs Carlson lines a base hit to right to start the rally.