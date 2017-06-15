4th Day For Jurors In Minnesota Trial Over Motorist Shooting

Springfield girls and Sleepy Eye United boys finish 3rd in the MSHSL Class A state golf tournament.
Three of Mankato's talented teens are competing this week for the titles of Miss Minnesota and Miss Minnesota's Outstanding Teen. If crowned they would move on to The Miss America pageant and The Miss America's Outstanding Teen Pageant.
Authorities are investigating the death of a child in Osseo.
Balaton–based Tru Shrimp announces four construction projects as the company looks to raise and produce commercial shrimp in Minnesota.
Men from Connecticut and Minnesota who were convicted for their roles in a multimillion dollar scheme that defrauded banks participating in a federal loan program designed to finance exports are headed to prison
There's no verdict yet in a Minnesota trial for a police officer charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a motorist.
Design improvements aim to improve safety at St. Peter facility
