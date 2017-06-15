Alden Man Injured In Freeborn County Collision

A 59-year-old Alden man is injured in an accident in Freeborn County.

It happened just before 1 p.m. yesterday.

The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 82-year-old Fern Vietze, of Albert Lea, was westbound on Sunset Street and began to cross Highway 13 in front of a northbound vehicle driven by 59-year-old Kevin Swenson, of Alden.

The two vehicles collided at the intersection.

Swenson was transported to the nearby hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Vietze and her 3 passengers were not injured in the crash.