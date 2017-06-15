Hibbing Man Arrested In St. Peter After Robbing Bank, Stealing Vehicle

Authorities in Nicollet County arrest a man wanted by Rosemount Police after robbing a bank Tuesday.

37-year-old Michael Thomas Olin, of Hibbing, allegedly robbed the Merchants Bank in Rosemount just before 5 p.m.

He then fled the scene and stole a vehicle from Quick Mart in St. Peter.

Authorities tried pulling him over in St. Peter on suspicions of driving while under the influence.

Police installed stop sticks after Olin didn’t pull over.

He was arrested and taken into custody in the Nicollet County Jail without incident.

The Blue Earth and Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, North Mankato, Tri-City, St. Peter and Lake Crystal Police Departments assisted the State Patrol during the incident.