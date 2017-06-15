Mankato MSA Sees Job Growth For First Time Since January

For the first time since January the Mankato area has gained jobs.

The state's unemployment rate took a dip in May, falling to 3.7 percent.

That's according to the latest figures released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development

Employers eliminated 7,200 jobs in May after adding over 28,000 jobs in the previous three months.

Statewide the Mankato MSA has gained 438 jobs in the past year.