Report: Adolescent Pregnancy Rate At Historic Low, STI Rates Rising In Minnesota

A new report released by the University of Minnesota Healthy Young Development shows teen pregnancy is at a historic low, but that isn't the case for sexually transmitted diseases.

Minnesota's pregnancy rate among 15 to 19 year-olds has dropped 69 percent from 1990 to 2015. The birth rate has also dropped 63 percent during that same period.

While researchers say adolescents should be commended for that statistic, many challenges remain. Sexually transmitted infections are among the hurdles.

The report says that even though they only account for 7 percent of the Minnesota population, adolescents made up 26 percent of chlamydia cases and 18 percent of gonorrhea cases across the state in 2016.