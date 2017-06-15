KEYC - MIDDAY EXPERT: TIps For Avoiding Financial Exploitation

MIDDAY EXPERT: TIps For Avoiding Financial Exploitation

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Ty Totzke with Sweet Financial Services in Fairmont, joined KEYC News 12 this Midday. Today is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day and Totzke talked about why the elderly population is most vulnerable when it comes to financial exploitation. He also spoke about the importance of not giving out your personal information to anyone you don't know, and had some tips on what to watch out for when it comes to financial exploitation. 