Boyz II Men To Perform In Mankato

Boyz II Men will take the stage at Vetter Stone Amphitheater in Mankato on Tuesday, August 29 with special guest En Vogue.

The trio holds the distinction of being the best–selling R&B group of all time, with 60 million albums sold.

The show kicks off at 7, with doors open at 6.

Tickets range from $42 to $69 and go on sale next Friday June 23 at 10 a.m.