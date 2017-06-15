Man Dies In Apparent Drowning On Lake Jane In Lake Elmo

Authorities say one man died in an apparent drowning on Lake Jane in the city of Lake Elmo.

A witness saw three men who were fishing in a canoe go into the water Thursday morning. The witness called authorities before getting into his pontoon in an effort to help the men.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says two of the three men were not wearing life jackets, including the man who died. The other without a life jacket was saved by the witness.

Authorities say responders attempted CPR but were unable to revive the victim.