Expect Traffic Delays For North Star Grand Prix

Hundreds of cyclists will be making their way across the state this week, and Saturday, they'll be racing through part of North Mankato.

This is the second year the North Star Grand Prix will see pro–cyclists complete the fifth stage of the event in the city.

The first leg started yesterday.

Most of the action will center around the staging area at South Central College.

That will cause the intersection of Lee Boulevard and Lookout Drive to be closed through the day, serving as the start and finish of the race.

Officials say they're trying to make the event have the fewest traffic headaches for residents and businesses as possible.

"This year we switched it up a little bit because of lessons learned last year. This year we're only going to have rolling enclosures on the majority of the route and so what that means is that as the bicyclists are coming through the roads are going to be closed off. As soon as the bicyclist pass through, the roads will be opened up," said North Mankato Police Lt. Shawn Morgan.

Judson Bottom Road will also be closed to all but local traffic from Lookout and Lee to County Road 41.

The Grand Prix will also be combined with the 13th Annual Art Splash Art Fair.

For more information, visit: https://www.northstarbicyclefestival.com/s/mankato

https://www.northmankato.com/

--KEYC News 12